What is LiraT (TRYT)

Launched in November 2022, LiraT (TRYT) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 Turkish lira. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by Turkish lira on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of Turkish lira. For every TRYT created, an equivalent amount of Turkish lira is held as collateral in the company's reserves. TRYT provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike fiat Turkish lira transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for TRYT. TRYT transactions are executed instantly and any amount of TRYT tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. TRYT is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for TRYT tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of Turkish lira to its reserves for each TRYT token upon request from institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between Turkish lira and TRYT is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of TRYT tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between TRYT and the Turkish lira. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of TRYT is always in equilibrium with the price of the Turkish lira.

LiraT (TRYT) Resource Official Website

LiraT (TRYT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LiraT (TRYT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRYT token's extensive tokenomics now!