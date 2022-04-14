LiraT (TRYT) Tokenomics
LiraT (TRYT) Information
Launched in November 2022, LiraT (TRYT) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 Turkish lira. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by Turkish lira on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of Turkish lira. For every TRYT created, an equivalent amount of Turkish lira is held as collateral in the company's reserves.
TRYT provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike fiat Turkish lira transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for TRYT.
TRYT transactions are executed instantly and any amount of TRYT tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions.
TRYT is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process.
As the demand for TRYT tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of Turkish lira to its reserves for each TRYT token upon request from institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between Turkish lira and TRYT is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand.
And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of TRYT tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between TRYT and the Turkish lira. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of TRYT is always in equilibrium with the price of the Turkish lira.
LiraT (TRYT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LiraT (TRYT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LiraT (TRYT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LiraT (TRYT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRYT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRYT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TRYT's tokenomics, explore TRYT token's live price!
TRYT Price Prediction
Want to know where TRYT might be heading? Our TRYT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.