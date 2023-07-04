Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) Information

Founded in 2022, Synclub is a staking infrastructure and liquid staking provider on the BNB Chain. On July 4th 2023, Synclub merged with Helio Protocol to become a united team to further synergise the benefits of liquid staking on the capital efficiency of destablecoin, HAY.

Synclub currently offers safe staking and liquid staking solutions through the use of it's self-managed validator node, called "Synclub" on the BNB Chain. SnBNB is the yield bearing, liquid staked version of BNB that is issued by Synclub. Post merge, all news and information of SnBNB will be posted on Helio Protocol's social media accounts.

The Synclub team is currently based remotely all over the world. Currently, Synclub is only present on the BNB Chain with plans to expand to other chains in the near future and support a wider variety of native liquid staking tokens.

Check out Synclub's website to understand more about where Synclub is currently present in.

Official Website:
https://www.synclub.io/

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 952.87K
$ 952.87K$ 952.87K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 733.26M
$ 733.26M$ 733.26M
All-Time High:
$ 881.29
$ 881.29$ 881.29
All-Time Low:
$ 102.54
$ 102.54$ 102.54
Current Price:
$ 769.53
$ 769.53$ 769.53

Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SLISBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SLISBNB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

