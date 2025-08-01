What is Lista USD (LISUSD)

Developed on the BNB Chain, Helio Protocol is an open-source liquidity protocol for borrowing and earning yield on HAY, which is a “destablecoin” Destablecoin a new asset class that is over-collateralized with liquid staked assets. In other words, HAY is an over-collateralized destablecoin, where 1 HAY is always redeemable at $1 of cryptocurrency, and over-collateralized by BNB. Users can mint and borrow HAY by providing BNB as collateral, which can then be used to stake for yield, liquidity mining and as a means to transfer value. Following the launch of our governance token, HELIO, Helio Protocol will operate as a DAO, where the community will govern the protocol’s treasury, revenue pool and future direction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lista USD (LISUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Lista USD (LISUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lista USD (LISUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LISUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!