Developed on the BNB Chain, Helio Protocol is an open-source liquidity protocol for borrowing and earning yield on HAY, which is a “destablecoin”
Destablecoin a new asset class that is over-collateralized with liquid staked assets. In other words, HAY is an over-collateralized destablecoin, where 1 HAY is always redeemable at $1 of cryptocurrency, and over-collateralized by BNB. Users can mint and borrow HAY by providing BNB as collateral, which can then be used to stake for yield, liquidity mining and as a means to transfer value.
Following the launch of our governance token, HELIO, Helio Protocol will operate as a DAO, where the community will govern the protocol’s treasury, revenue pool and future direction.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LISUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LISUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
