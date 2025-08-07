What is Litentry (LIT)

Litentry is a privacy-preserving decentralized identity aggregation oracle, built on the Substrate framework and tailored for Polkadot, EVM-based platforms, and other multi-chain ecosystems. It leverages Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), verifiable credentials, and customizable score computation to usher in a new era of digital identity. Its flagship product, the IdentityHub, is transforming how identities are managed and authenticated across blockchains. Its self-sovereign user-centric approach to identity, bridging both Web2 and Web3, offers a robust suite for user activity and identity data management. With tools like the IdentityHub and unique staking mechanisms, Litentry is committed to establishing a unified, privacy-centric decentralized identity infrastructure, redefining interoperability and utility for users and projects in the decentralized space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Litentry (LIT) Resource Official Website

Litentry (LIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Litentry (LIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIT token's extensive tokenomics now!