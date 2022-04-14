Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Information

Little Angry Bunny V2 is committed to provide a decentralized transaction network under Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).There is no main owner of the LAB v2 token. It is purely community driven Token.

Little Angry Bunny V2 tokenomics is 4 % burn and 7 % redistribution to Holders on each transaction.

We are the token with multiple use cases which we are going to implement in near future.

Official Website:
https://labv2-revival.netlify.app/

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 87.99K
$ 87.99K$ 87.99K
Total Supply:
$ 843,500,000,000.00T
$ 843,500,000,000.00T$ 843,500,000,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 450,725,623,019.61T
$ 450,725,623,019.61T$ 450,725,623,019.61T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 164.67K
$ 164.67K$ 164.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
Current Price:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LAB-V2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LAB-V2 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LAB-V2's tokenomics, explore LAB-V2 token's live price!

LAB-V2 Price Prediction

Want to know where LAB-V2 might be heading? Our LAB-V2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.