Lnfi Network (LN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01164914 24H High $ 0.01253736 All Time High $ 0.056908 Lowest Price $ 0.01164914 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -5.79% Price Change (7D) -14.45%

Lnfi Network (LN) real-time price is $0.01181124. Over the past 24 hours, LN traded between a low of $ 0.01164914 and a high of $ 0.01253736, showing active market volatility. LN's all-time high price is $ 0.056908, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01164914.

In terms of short-term performance, LN has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -5.79% over 24 hours, and -14.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.16M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.81M Circulation Supply 97.92M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 1.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LN is 97.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.81M.