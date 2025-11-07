What is LN

Lnfi Network (LN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lnfi Network (LN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.15M $ 1.15M $ 1.15M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 97.92M $ 97.92M $ 97.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.78M $ 11.78M $ 11.78M All-Time High: $ 0.056908 $ 0.056908 $ 0.056908 All-Time Low: $ 0.01164914 $ 0.01164914 $ 0.01164914 Current Price: $ 0.0117578 $ 0.0117578 $ 0.0117578 Learn more about Lnfi Network (LN) price Buy LN Now!

Lnfi Network (LN) Information Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi. Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi. Official Website: https://www.lnfi.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.lnfi.network/

Lnfi Network (LN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lnfi Network (LN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LN's tokenomics, explore LN token's live price!

