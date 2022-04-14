Discover key insights into LocalCoinSwap (LCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Information

LocalCoinSwap is building a P2P cryptocurrency exchange and launching an associated Cryptoshare ICO.

LocalCoinSwap features a completely decentralized peer-to-peer trading structure. There are no centralized bank accounts, no verification requirements, and no restrictions on trade.

Furthermore LocalCoinSwap distributes 100% of the sites profits to holders of Cryptoshares on a 1-to-1 basis, through a blockchain-based decentralized dividend application.