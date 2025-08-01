Locked Money Price (LMY)
Locked Money (LMY) is currently trading at 0.00212019 USD with a market cap of $ 1.92M USD. LMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LMY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LMY price information.
During today, the price change of Locked Money to USD was $ -0.000181592435550329.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Locked Money to USD was $ +0.0001692609.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Locked Money to USD was $ -0.0004911184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Locked Money to USD was $ -0.0008942048819727926.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000181592435550329
|-7.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001692609
|+7.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004911184
|-23.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008942048819727926
|-29.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Locked Money: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.38%
-7.88%
-7.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Locked Money--Secure Asset Management Powered by AI What is Locked Money? LM is a pioneering self-custodial platform designed for secure, efficient management of digital assets. It combines blockchain technology with advanced legal frameworks, making it a fortress for your crypto wealth. Access to your own AI Agent Your AI agent provides comprehensive insights into cryptocurrency behaviors, trends, and community dynamics, offering suggestions on DeFi protocols and predicting market movements. Fully Autonomous AI Crypto Trading Your AI agent can autonomously trade cryptocurrency by continuously analyzing market data, identifying trends, and executing trades based on pre-set strategies or real-time conditions. Self-Custody and Control With LM, you establish complete sovereignty over your digital assets through seedless vaults, providing an impenetrable method of asset management that prioritises security and user autonomy. Advanced Legal Frameworks Giving you peace of mind through legal clarity and protection. LM offers access to sophisticated legal structures like Foundations and Series LLCs, traditionally used by high-net-worth individuals for asset protection and tax efficiency.
Understanding the tokenomics of Locked Money (LMY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LMY token's extensive tokenomics now!
