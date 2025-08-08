Locus Chain Price (LOCUS)
Locus Chain (LOCUS) is currently trading at 0.01484384 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOCUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LOCUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOCUS price information.
During today, the price change of Locus Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Locus Chain to USD was $ -0.0016452125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Locus Chain to USD was $ -0.0027597979.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Locus Chain to USD was $ -0.00846537170555849.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016452125
|-11.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027597979
|-18.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00846537170555849
|-36.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Locus Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-0.34%
-1.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"What Is LOCUS CHAIN (LOCUS)? Locus Chain aims to be the most widely used Next Generation Layer 1 Public Blockchain Protocol, which achieves both full decentralization and scalability simultaneously. As a decentralized scalable layer 1 chain based on patented technologies, Locus Chain aims to support various Defi, GameFi, Metaverse, Smart City, CBDC(Central Bank Digital Currency) projects by being the most reliable, secure, low cost and high performance layer 1 public blockchain platform. Locus Chain claims to be the first decentralized Layer 1 public blockchain to ever solve the blockchain trilemma of Decentralization. Scalability and Security. LOCUS token? The current Locus token type before the mainnet is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with smart contract issued by Locus Chain Foundation. However, given that the tokens on the public Ethereum network cannot be used on the Locus Chain directly, we will be making use of hashed time-locked contracts to allow 1-to-1 atomic swaps of Locus tokens from Ethereum to the Locus Chain mainnet. LOCUS will be the main cryptocurrency required for all the operations of the Locus Chain network and all of its applications. LOCUS is a payment method for the entire network economy. Tokens are used by validators (who can easily participate), developers, and users to participate in the LOCUS network and receive rewards. It is also used to for fees and to participate in future governance. LOCUS Ecosystem Top developers and high profile business partners are participating in the development of Locus Chain one after another. High-performance Layer 1 blockchain can create various business opportunities in sectors including decentralized finance, real estate transaction platforms, and game money, etc as well as creating various other tokens. In addition, Locus Chain allows the users to use the blockchain verification service through a simple linkage without building a separate blockchain. Since it is a high-performance public blockchain platform, technology licensing will be carried out in the future in the areas of CBDC and IOT, including smart cities, smart factories, and smart grids based on vast amounts of data. Special technology of LOCUS *DAG(Directed Acyclic Graph) - AWTC(Account-Wise Transaction Chain) The AWTC, Account-Wise-Transaction-Chain, is a central data structure for Locus Chain's high capacity, distributed transaction processing. AWTC is a Directed-Acyclic-Graph (DAG) based data structure composed of multiple transaction chains, each for an account. Each account has its dedicated chain. A new transaction issued by an account is primarily added to the account's chain. Block grid structures, including DAG-AWTC, do not cause conflicts because there are as many points as the number of accounts to which the transaction is added, and only the owning account can record it exclusively. Also, the account that added the transaction becomes clear, so if the account holder himself is not a malicious user, the transaction is almost confirmed as soon as it is added. The ledger structure of the Locus Chain is one of the main technical features to fundamentally solve the problem of delayed transaction processing that the existing blockchains had. POS - BFT Consensus Algorithm Given the time required for the data to propagate sufficiently to the network, the Locus Chain first implemented a BFT definitive consensus on the DAG by attempting to consent on a small amount of historical points of time. It also selects a new proposer committee that participates in the consensus algorithm every round by a random verifiable function (VRF) based on stochastic PoS (proof of stake: the more shares, the higher the probability of being elected as a committee). Since these methods cannot identify or predict the nodes (proposer, validator) to participate in the consensus, manipulation by malicious attacks is difficult, ensuring fairness and network stability of the consensus results. *Verifiable Pruning Unlike traditional pruning, which reduces the size of a ledger by simply deleting old data to address growing ledger sizes, Locus Chain's Verifiable Pruninng uses a Skewed Merkle Tree structure to validate the legitimacy of the data even when most of the previous data is deleted in the local environment. Verifiable pruning deletes outdated data on the ledger while still being able to provide full data verification by verifying previous data with hash values. *Dynamic Sharding Locus Chain has a ledger structure formed of each account (AWTC), making it easy to adjust the number and size of the shard, and the validator ratio by relocating the shard in the event of an imbalance between shards. With dynamic sharding, the network usage that a node has to cover is reduced to 2/N when the number of shards is N. The total network TPS for network usage on the same node will increase by that amount, plus the additional ledger state sharding, which will also divide the storage usage by the number of shards. LOCUS’S creators The key development members of the Locus Chain were developers of the Blueside Engine, Korea's first commercial game engine. The core of Locus Chain technology is to effectively process and synchronize large amounts of network traffic. The developers of Blueside Engine have acquired 18 software development related intellectual property rights, which are the product of the technology accumulated through console/online games and software development over the past 20 years, and hold 2 other software patents."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Locus Chain (LOCUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOCUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LOCUS to VND
₫390.6156496
|1 LOCUS to AUD
A$0.0227110752
|1 LOCUS to GBP
￡0.0109844416
|1 LOCUS to EUR
€0.012617264
|1 LOCUS to USD
$0.01484384
|1 LOCUS to MYR
RM0.0627894432
|1 LOCUS to TRY
₺0.6045896032
|1 LOCUS to JPY
¥2.18204448
|1 LOCUS to ARS
ARS$19.6866428
|1 LOCUS to RUB
₽1.17637432
|1 LOCUS to INR
₹1.298836
|1 LOCUS to IDR
Rp243.3416004096
|1 LOCUS to KRW
₩20.5878123264
|1 LOCUS to PHP
₱0.8472863872
|1 LOCUS to EGP
￡E.0.7205199936
|1 LOCUS to BRL
R$0.0803051744
|1 LOCUS to CAD
C$0.0203360608
|1 LOCUS to BDT
৳1.805753136
|1 LOCUS to NGN
₦22.696973552
|1 LOCUS to UAH
₴0.6158709216
|1 LOCUS to VES
Bs1.90001152
|1 LOCUS to CLP
$14.38368096
|1 LOCUS to PKR
Rs4.209713024
|1 LOCUS to KZT
₸8.0063219808
|1 LOCUS to THB
฿0.480198224
|1 LOCUS to TWD
NT$0.443088624
|1 LOCUS to AED
د.إ0.0544768928
|1 LOCUS to CHF
Fr0.011875072
|1 LOCUS to HKD
HK$0.1163757056
|1 LOCUS to MAD
.د.م0.134336752
|1 LOCUS to MXN
$0.2763923008
|1 LOCUS to PLN
zł0.0540315776
|1 LOCUS to RON
лв0.064570704
|1 LOCUS to SEK
kr0.1419071104
|1 LOCUS to BGN
лв0.0247892128
|1 LOCUS to HUF
Ft5.0522493824
|1 LOCUS to CZK
Kč0.3112753248
|1 LOCUS to KWD
د.ك0.0045273712
|1 LOCUS to ILS
₪0.0507659328