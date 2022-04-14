LOGE ($LOGE) Tokenomics
$LOGE is a cryptocurrency token designed to empower community engagement and development within the Grand Lodge ecosystem. The project aims to create a decentralized platform that fosters collaboration among users, enabling them to participate in governance, access exclusive content, and benefit from various rewards. By leveraging blockchain technology, $LOGE seeks to enhance transparency and security while promoting an inclusive environment for all participants. The tokenomics of $LOGE are structured to incentivize long-term holding and active participation, ensuring sustainable growth and value for the community.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $LOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $LOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
