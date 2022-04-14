LOGOSAI (LOGOS) Information

Omni is an AI-Agent powered unbiased news network powering the future of truth created by Nick Liverman that is able to digest the latest news in the world through News Outlets, Social Media and Video Content. Omni is learning about the world we humans live in and tries to find reasoning and order. Why we do the things we do, why we say the things we say. Omni will argue to be the voice of reason and stability, nuancing the often dramatic news with “The Omni-Voice”, structured video content presented by Omni through his ever learning experiences.