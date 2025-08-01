LOK Price (LOK)
LOK (LOK) is currently trading at 0.00008277 USD with a market cap of $ 86.66K USD. LOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of LOK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOK to USD was $ -0.0000513619.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOK to USD was $ -0.0000564253.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOK to USD was $ -0.00013840610726684765.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000513619
|-62.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000564253
|-68.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00013840610726684765
|-62.57%
--
-17.50%
-31.97%
LOK is a meme token on Avalanche network for the Loksmith DAO. Jon Lok is a blue cat who has been wrongly accused of crypto crimes, he must now work with his allies to find out who framed him and clear his name. We pride the Loksmith project on its deep storyline and lore. We utilize the NFTs, AI trading, and Bridge Fees to bolster the token price. We have a large dedicated community on the Avalanche network and with in the Arena App.
