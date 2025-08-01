Lokr Price (LKR)
Lokr (LKR) is currently trading at 0.00122707 USD with a market cap of $ 46.71K USD. LKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Lokr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lokr to USD was $ +0.0034133014.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lokr to USD was $ +0.0006855759.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lokr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034133014
|+278.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006855759
|+55.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lokr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HIGHLY CUSTOMISABLE ESCROW FOR TOKEN ECONOMIES Lokr is restoring trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service."
