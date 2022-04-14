LOL (LOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOL (LOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOL (LOL) Information The world's most popular emoji 😂! $LOL is a memecoin that was abandoned by its original developers and picked up by the loving hands of its community. We believe the crypto space deserves more than dog and cat memecoins and are committed to deliver not only trading opportunities and volatility to our community, but also utility in the form of integration with betting platforms. $LOL community is in for the ride of a lifetime. Official Website: https://lolcoin.lol Whitepaper: https://x.com/lolctolol Buy LOL Now!

LOL (LOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOL (LOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.98M Total Supply: $ 977.34M Circulating Supply: $ 977.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.98M All-Time High: $ 0.04167236 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00202361

LOL (LOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOL (LOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOL's tokenomics, explore LOL token's live price!

