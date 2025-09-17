What is Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC)

Lombard unlocks Bitcoin’s potential as a dynamic financial tool by connecting it to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its flagship product, LBTC, is the Universal Liquid Bitcoin Standard, which is yield-bearing, natively cross-chain, and backed 1:1 by BTC. LBTC empowers BTC holders to earn Babylon staking yields and actively engage in DeFi activities such as trading, borrowing, lending, yield farming, and more.

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Resource Official Website

LBTC to Local Currencies

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) How much is Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) worth today? The live LBTC price in USD is 116,529 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LBTC to USD price? $ 116,529 . Check out The current price of LBTC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lombard Staked BTC? The market cap for LBTC is $ 1.53B USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LBTC? The circulating supply of LBTC is 13.89K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LBTC? LBTC achieved an ATH price of 124,380 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LBTC? LBTC saw an ATL price of 52,119 USD . What is the trading volume of LBTC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LBTC is -- USD . Will LBTC go higher this year? LBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

