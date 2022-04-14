Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Information Lombard unlocks Bitcoin’s potential as a dynamic financial tool by connecting it to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its flagship product, LBTC, is the Universal Liquid Bitcoin Standard, which is yield-bearing, natively cross-chain, and backed 1:1 by BTC. LBTC empowers BTC holders to earn Babylon staking yields and actively engage in DeFi activities such as trading, borrowing, lending, yield farming, and more. Official Website: https://www.lombard.finance/ Buy LBTC Now!

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.53B $ 1.53B $ 1.53B Total Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulating Supply: $ 13.89K $ 13.89K $ 13.89K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.53B $ 1.53B $ 1.53B All-Time High: $ 124,380 $ 124,380 $ 124,380 All-Time Low: $ 52,119 $ 52,119 $ 52,119 Current Price: $ 115,326 $ 115,326 $ 115,326 Learn more about Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) price

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LBTC's tokenomics, explore LBTC token's live price!

LBTC Price Prediction Want to know where LBTC might be heading? Our LBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!