What is Longcat (LONG)

Inspired by Longcat, one of the internet’s most iconic and beloved memes, famous for its seemingly infinite length and global recognition, $LONG embraces the humor and creativity that made Longcat a cultural phenomenon. Known as one of the most popular and searched cat memes ever, Longcat is more than just a really long cat—it’s a symbol of how a simple idea can bring people together. $LONG transforms this legendary meme into a dynamic crypto project, uniting the meme community under one growing, shared vision.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Longcat (LONG) Resource Official Website

Longcat (LONG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Longcat (LONG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LONG token's extensive tokenomics now!