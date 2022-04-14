Longevity AI (LONGAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Longevity AI (LONGAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Longevity AI (LONGAI) Information Decentralized Longevity Research AI Agent Purpose: A DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI agent to improve Bryan Johnson's Blueprint Protocol by reading every single research paper published in bioRxiv & medRxiv. Community-driven longevity research. Utility: None, its an AI memecoin. Notes: Fair launched on Pump.fun.

5000 holders at the time or writing.

The founder's (me) identity is shared publicly (doxxed) Official Website: https://longevities.fun Buy LONGAI Now!

Longevity AI (LONGAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Longevity AI (LONGAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.84K $ 15.84K $ 15.84K Total Supply: $ 879.10M $ 879.10M $ 879.10M Circulating Supply: $ 879.10M $ 879.10M $ 879.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.84K $ 15.84K $ 15.84K All-Time High: $ 0.00109011 $ 0.00109011 $ 0.00109011 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Longevity AI (LONGAI) price

Longevity AI (LONGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Longevity AI (LONGAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LONGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LONGAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LONGAI's tokenomics, explore LONGAI token's live price!

