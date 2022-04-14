Looking Up (UP) Information

"Looking up" is a famous meme depicted by Williem Dafoe, it features a scene where he looks up to the sky with a sort of scared look on his face. The meme hits home with many people as it is a gesture we all can relate to in some way. The team has dedicated their work for the meme towards relevant events with customized memes for individuals to keep the meme spicy and relevant. As an older meme, the team and the coin are here to forever seal its relevance and fame in the blockchain.