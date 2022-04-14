Looks Good (SENDIT) Information

Looks good send it is a memecoin launched on BONK. Originally the project was CTO'd on pump fun, however, we had no access to creator rewards as a CTO team. Looks good is about sending every project, regardless if it is our token or not. We want everyone to win, especially the bonk ecosystem.

The CTO began in a Mcdonalds drive through after the original dev on Pump Fun sold their tokens after it bonded - the rest is history.