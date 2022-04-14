LooksCoin (LOOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LooksCoin (LOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LooksCoin (LOOK) Information LookRev uses blockchain technology, automating the registration, distribution and payment process for creative asset, offering product maker, designer and contributor the modern toolset to make living using their creativity. LookRev (LOOK) coin is tradable token obtained for contributing creativity and content on the LookRev network, exchangeable for receiving goods and services on the platform. After the beta sale, LookRev development team has focused on developing the platform, and has since then successfully launched its beta product suites and service dashboard. LookRev has a dozen products in its product suite, fast growing user base, gained nearly billions of shopper views. LOOK token is a functional utility token actively used on the platform. Official Website: https://lookscoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://lookscoin.com/whitepaper Buy LOOK Now!

LooksCoin (LOOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LooksCoin (LOOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.07M $ 7.07M $ 7.07M All-Time High: $ 0.086236 $ 0.086236 $ 0.086236 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000184 $ 0.00000184 $ 0.00000184 Current Price: $ 0.00707377 $ 0.00707377 $ 0.00707377 Learn more about LooksCoin (LOOK) price

LooksCoin (LOOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LooksCoin (LOOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOK's tokenomics, explore LOOK token's live price!

LOOK Price Prediction Want to know where LOOK might be heading? Our LOOK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LOOK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!