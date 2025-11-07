LoomSync (LOOM) Tokenomics
LoomSync is an AI-powered on-chain agent built on BNB Smart Chain that enables users to perform complex blockchain interactions using natural language. Powered by ShellAgent from MyShell.ai, LoomSync allows actions such as token transfers, contract deployment, and on-chain analysis to be executed through intuitive chat-based input. The project aims to lower the barrier of entry to DeFi and on-chain participation by abstracting away technical complexity and replacing it with intent-based interactions. By combining natural language processing, gas optimization, and real-time execution, LoomSync envisions a future where interacting with blockchain is as simple as speaking or typing a command. It is designed for both new and experienced users who seek a faster, clearer, and more accessible interface to the decentralized world.
LoomSync (LOOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LoomSync (LOOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
