LoopBurn Price (LBP)
The live price of LoopBurn (LBP) today is 0.114315 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 113.84K USD. LBP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LoopBurn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LoopBurn price change within the day is +84.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBP price information.
During today, the price change of LoopBurn to USD was $ +0.052343.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LoopBurn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LoopBurn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LoopBurn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.052343
|+84.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LoopBurn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
+84.46%
+116.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LPB is a deflationary ERC-20 token on the Sonic network designed to boost trading volume and incentivize liquidity - all without relying on token taxes. Through a unique burn-and-recycle mechanism, LoopBurn attracts liquidity yield farmers while continuously reducing the total supply of $LPB over time. Through its automated burn and buyback engine, the protocol reduces supply and increases token velocity fueling long term scarcity and value.
|1 LBP to VND
₫3,008.199225
|1 LBP to AUD
A$0.17490195
|1 LBP to GBP
￡0.08344995
|1 LBP to EUR
€0.0983109
|1 LBP to USD
$0.114315
|1 LBP to MYR
RM0.4846956
|1 LBP to TRY
₺4.50286785
|1 LBP to JPY
¥16.47393465
|1 LBP to RUB
₽9.11890755
|1 LBP to INR
₹9.84366465
|1 LBP to IDR
Rp1,874.0160936
|1 LBP to KRW
₩156.1680078
|1 LBP to PHP
₱6.40964205
|1 LBP to EGP
￡E.5.68259865
|1 LBP to BRL
R$0.6333051
|1 LBP to CAD
C$0.15432525
|1 LBP to BDT
৳13.97958135
|1 LBP to NGN
₦176.410908
|1 LBP to UAH
₴4.72006635
|1 LBP to VES
Bs11.4315
|1 LBP to PKR
Rs32.3465724
|1 LBP to KZT
₸58.6824621
|1 LBP to THB
฿3.7015197
|1 LBP to TWD
NT$3.3768651
|1 LBP to AED
د.إ0.41953605
|1 LBP to CHF
Fr0.09259515
|1 LBP to HKD
HK$0.8962296
|1 LBP to MAD
.د.م1.04140965
|1 LBP to MXN
$2.1674124