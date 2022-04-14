LoopBurn (LBP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LoopBurn (LBP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LoopBurn (LBP) Information $LPB is a deflationary ERC-20 token on the Sonic network designed to boost trading volume and incentivize liquidity - all without relying on token taxes. Through a unique burn-and-recycle mechanism, LoopBurn attracts liquidity yield farmers while continuously reducing the total supply of $LPB over time. Through its automated burn and buyback engine, the protocol reduces supply and increases token velocity fueling long term scarcity and value. Official Website: https://lpbsonic.xyz Whitepaper: https://loopburn-sonic.gitbook.io/loopburn Buy LBP Now!

LoopBurn (LBP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LoopBurn (LBP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.49K $ 22.49K $ 22.49K Total Supply: $ 626.51K $ 626.51K $ 626.51K Circulating Supply: $ 614.51K $ 614.51K $ 614.51K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.93K $ 22.93K $ 22.93K All-Time High: $ 0.288981 $ 0.288981 $ 0.288981 All-Time Low: $ 0.02533986 $ 0.02533986 $ 0.02533986 Current Price: $ 0.03660549 $ 0.03660549 $ 0.03660549 Learn more about LoopBurn (LBP) price

LoopBurn (LBP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LoopBurn (LBP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LBP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LBP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LBP's tokenomics, explore LBP token's live price!

LBP Price Prediction Want to know where LBP might be heading? Our LBP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LBP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!