Discover key insights into Looped Hype (LHYPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Looped Hype (LHYPE) Information

loopedHYPE (LHYPE) is an automated looping protocol that maximizes yield on staked HYPE.

Users deposit HYPE to get LHYPE, then behind the scenes the protocol uses an automated looping strategy to generate additional yield, on top of any network rewards earned from staking.

loopedHYPE aims to democratize institutional-grade yield strategies while strengthening the Hyperliquid ecosystem through three core pillars:

Democratizing Institutional DeFi

Providing professional-grade yield strategies to all users

Community-Centric Architecture

LHYPE is backed by a governance token, 90% of which is distributed to depositors and ecosystem players.

HyperCatalyst

An initiative to reinvest 1% of TVL back into Hyperliquid native projects.