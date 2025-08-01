LooPIN Network Price (LOOPIN)
LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) is currently trading at 0.49521 USD with a market cap of $ 17.13M USD. LOOPIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LOOPIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOOPIN price information.
During today, the price change of LooPIN Network to USD was $ -0.0288573428531748.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LooPIN Network to USD was $ +1.0876849389.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LooPIN Network to USD was $ +0.2510375976.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LooPIN Network to USD was $ +0.0747511426298253.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0288573428531748
|-5.50%
|30 Days
|$ +1.0876849389
|+219.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2510375976
|+50.69%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0747511426298253
|+17.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of LooPIN Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-5.50%
-1.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Addressing the core challenges of coordination, pricing, and liquidity in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the PinFi protocol introduces a distinctive dynamic pricing mechanism. It enables providers to allocate excess computing resources to a “dissipative” PinFi liquidity pool, distinct from traditional DeFi liquidity pools, ensuring seamless access for clients at equitable, market-based prices. This approach significantly reduces the costs of accessing computing power, potentially to as low as 1% compared to existing services, while simultaneously enhancing security and dependability. The PinFi protocol is poised to transform the dynamics of supply and demand in computing power networks, setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility. - PinFi, the groundbreaking Physical Infrastructure Finance protocol that's revolutionizing the way we access and distribute computing resources. In an era where AI computing power is as essential as electricity, PinFi stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, introducing a novel approach to pooling, distributing, and financing computing resources across networks. This not only makes such resources more accessible and affordable but also ensures a more efficient and equitable distribution of computing power.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOOPIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LOOPIN to VND
₫13,031.45115
|1 LOOPIN to AUD
A$0.7675755
|1 LOOPIN to GBP
￡0.3714075
|1 LOOPIN to EUR
€0.4308327
|1 LOOPIN to USD
$0.49521
|1 LOOPIN to MYR
RM2.1145467
|1 LOOPIN to TRY
₺20.1352386
|1 LOOPIN to JPY
¥74.2815
|1 LOOPIN to ARS
ARS$679.2993654
|1 LOOPIN to RUB
₽40.161531
|1 LOOPIN to INR
₹43.2169767
|1 LOOPIN to IDR
Rp8,118.1954224
|1 LOOPIN to KRW
₩693.5713176
|1 LOOPIN to PHP
₱28.8608388
|1 LOOPIN to EGP
￡E.24.0473976
|1 LOOPIN to BRL
R$2.773176
|1 LOOPIN to CAD
C$0.6833898
|1 LOOPIN to BDT
৳60.5047578
|1 LOOPIN to NGN
₦758.3596419
|1 LOOPIN to UAH
₴20.6453049
|1 LOOPIN to VES
Bs60.91083
|1 LOOPIN to CLP
$481.83933
|1 LOOPIN to PKR
Rs140.4019392
|1 LOOPIN to KZT
₸269.2803417
|1 LOOPIN to THB
฿16.2478401
|1 LOOPIN to TWD
NT$14.8315395
|1 LOOPIN to AED
د.إ1.8174207
|1 LOOPIN to CHF
Fr0.4011201
|1 LOOPIN to HKD
HK$3.8824464
|1 LOOPIN to MAD
.د.م4.5163152
|1 LOOPIN to MXN
$9.3495648
|1 LOOPIN to PLN
zł1.8520854
|1 LOOPIN to RON
лв2.1987324
|1 LOOPIN to SEK
kr4.8481059
|1 LOOPIN to BGN
лв0.8468091
|1 LOOPIN to HUF
Ft173.3928294
|1 LOOPIN to CZK
Kč10.6569192
|1 LOOPIN to KWD
د.ك0.15153426
|1 LOOPIN to ILS
₪1.6787619