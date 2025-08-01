LOOPY Price (LOOPY)
LOOPY (LOOPY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 39.86K USD. LOOPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LOOPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOOPY price information.
During today, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+67.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LOOPY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
+6.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LOOPY is a community-driven meme coin inspired by Loopy, the beloved plushie mascot widely recognized in Korea. As a semi-aquatic animal, the beaver perfectly symbolizes the adaptable and innovative spirit of the Sui blockchain. $LOOPY on Sui is gaining significant attention thanks to high-quality 3D videos showcasing LOOPY in imaginative settings and unique, handcrafted outfits. We are fully committed to expanding LOOPY’s presence within the Sui meme ecosystem and supporting the growth of the Sui foundation by attracting more users and contributors to the platform.
