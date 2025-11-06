Loose (LOOSE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.15% Price Change (1D) +12.87% Price Change (7D) -28.40% Price Change (7D) -28.40%

Loose (LOOSE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LOOSE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LOOSE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LOOSE has changed by +2.15% over the past hour, +12.87% over 24 hours, and -28.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Loose (LOOSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 157.62K$ 157.62K $ 157.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 157.62K$ 157.62K $ 157.62K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,960,299.416487 999,960,299.416487 999,960,299.416487

The current Market Cap of Loose is $ 157.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOSE is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999960299.416487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 157.62K.