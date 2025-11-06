Loose Price (LOOSE)
+2.15%
+12.87%
-28.40%
-28.40%
Loose (LOOSE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LOOSE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LOOSE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, LOOSE has changed by +2.15% over the past hour, +12.87% over 24 hours, and -28.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Loose is $ 157.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOSE is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999960299.416487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 157.62K.
During today, the price change of Loose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loose to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
LOOSE is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched via pump.fun with a fair launch. The project features daily creative livestreams by a renowned web3 artist, @mariaartpro.
Holders gain access to community rewards and exclusive NFT art drops created by Maria. The community centers on Maria’s new IP, "Loose," which embodies the free expression of the inner degen, connecting members through art that reflects their deepest emotions. The project aims to grow the Loose community and expand the IP by consistently delivering high quality art.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Loose (LOOSE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Loose (LOOSE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Loose.
Check the Loose price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Loose (LOOSE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOOSE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading