Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Information

Lorenzo Protocol is the premier Bitcoin liquidity aggregator, leveraging its global network to provide Bitcoin financial products and yield-bearing tokens support with creation, issuance, trading, and settlement. Through its novel Bitcoin liquidity finance layer, Lorenzo provides anyone with a token and/or structured Bitcoin financial products direct, immediate access to demand through a liquidity ecosystem comprising market makers, trading venues, and other liquidity providers.

enzoBTC, a wrapped BTC issued by Lorenzo Protocol, is poised to revolutionize the management and liquidity of Bitcoin (BTC) assets. Recognizing the growing demand for secure and streamlined BTC-based applications, enzoBTC aims to create a transparent and trustworthy environment for BTC asset aggregation.