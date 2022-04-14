Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Tokenomics
Lorenzo Protocol is the premier Bitcoin liquidity aggregator, leveraging its global network to provide Bitcoin financial products and yield-bearing tokens support with creation, issuance, trading, and settlement. Through its novel Bitcoin liquidity finance layer, Lorenzo provides anyone with a token and/or structured Bitcoin financial products direct, immediate access to demand through a liquidity ecosystem comprising market makers, trading venues, and other liquidity providers.
enzoBTC, a wrapped BTC issued by Lorenzo Protocol, is poised to revolutionize the management and liquidity of Bitcoin (BTC) assets. Recognizing the growing demand for secure and streamlined BTC-based applications, enzoBTC aims to create a transparent and trustworthy environment for BTC asset aggregation.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ENZOBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ENZOBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
