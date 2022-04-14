Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Information $LOUIEA memecoin , deployed and created on chain solana Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Ilts purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme. Official Website: https://www.louieraccoon.com/ Whitepaper: https://t.me/megaontron Buy $LOUIE Now!

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.58K $ 48.58K $ 48.58K Total Supply: $ 998.31M $ 998.31M $ 998.31M Circulating Supply: $ 998.31M $ 998.31M $ 998.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.58K $ 48.58K $ 48.58K All-Time High: $ 0.0020779 $ 0.0020779 $ 0.0020779 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) price

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $LOUIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $LOUIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $LOUIE's tokenomics, explore $LOUIE token's live price!

