LOVE Price (LOVE)
-4.71%
-26.01%
--
--
LOVE (LOVE) real-time price is $0.00253477. Over the past 24 hours, LOVE traded between a low of $ 0.00251963 and a high of $ 0.00345748, showing active market volatility. LOVE's all-time high price is $ 0.00345748, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00251963.
In terms of short-term performance, LOVE has changed by -4.71% over the past hour, -26.01% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of LOVE is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOVE is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.53M.
During today, the price change of LOVE to USD was $ -0.000891200195385847.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOVE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000891200195385847
|-26.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
$LOVE is a Solana-based memecoin launched on the LetsBonk.fun platform, inspired by Love and Nazofficial, the viral duo behind a beloved dog and over 6M TikTok fans. Built on laughter, positivity, and strong community spirit, $LOVE was 100% fair-launched with no team wallets or hidden bundles. The project bridges social media fame with crypto culture, bringing fans together to spread good vibes and love across the Solana and BONK ecosystems. Backed by a passionate fanbase from Instagram, TikTok, and beyond, $LOVE aims to spread good vibes, creativity, and joy while building a fun and inclusive crypto movement.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will LOVE (LOVE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LOVE (LOVE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LOVE.
Check the LOVE price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of LOVE (LOVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOVE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-28 18:39:00
|Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
|08-25 21:14:39
|Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.