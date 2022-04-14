LOVE (LOVE) Tokenomics
LOVE (LOVE) Information
$LOVE is a Solana-based memecoin launched on the LetsBonk.fun platform, inspired by Love and Nazofficial, the viral duo behind a beloved dog and over 6M TikTok fans.
Built on laughter, positivity, and strong community spirit, $LOVE was 100% fair-launched with no team wallets or hidden bundles.
The project bridges social media fame with crypto culture, bringing fans together to spread good vibes and love across the Solana and BONK ecosystems.
Backed by a passionate fanbase from Instagram, TikTok, and beyond, $LOVE aims to spread good vibes, creativity, and joy while building a fun and inclusive crypto movement.
LOVE (LOVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOVE (LOVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LOVE (LOVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LOVE (LOVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
