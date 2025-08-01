What is Low Quality Cat (LQC)

The origin of the low quality cat remains surrounded in lore and mystery. Taken with 0.1MP on one of the first commercially available digital cameras, the true identity of the cat to this day remains unknown. However, it has since been immortalized on the blockchain forever in the form of $LQC and is celebrated by a cult following and lovers of genuine low quality everywhere. The community has burned 45% of the supply. The memes are endless.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Low Quality Cat (LQC) Resource Official Website

Low Quality Cat (LQC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Low Quality Cat (LQC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LQC token's extensive tokenomics now!