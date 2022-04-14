Low Quality Cat (LQC) Information

The origin of the low quality cat remains surrounded in lore and mystery.

Taken with 0.1MP on one of the first commercially available digital cameras, the true identity of the cat to this day remains unknown.

However, it has since been immortalized on the blockchain forever in the form of $LQC and is celebrated by a cult following and lovers of genuine low quality everywhere.

The community has burned 45% of the supply. The memes are endless.