LOWCAP (LOWCAP) Information $LOWCAP is a meme coin born from conviction, not hype. Built on the Solana blockchain, it embodies the spirit of degens who seek narrative, culture, and early community over utility and roadmaps. With no pre-sale, no team allocation, and a fair launch, $LOWCAP represents a movement—an underground cult of believers who value memes, timing, and pure community-driven momentum. It’s not just a coin—it’s a conviction-fueled social experiment designed to thrive in the chaos of the market. Official Website: https://www.lowcap.xyz/ Buy LOWCAP Now!

Market Cap: $ 782.85K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 782.85K
All-Time High: $ 0.00280111
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00078307

LOWCAP (LOWCAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOWCAP (LOWCAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOWCAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOWCAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOWCAP's tokenomics, explore LOWCAP token's live price!

