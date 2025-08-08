Lox Network Price (LOX)
Lox Network (LOX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LOX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOX price information.
During today, the price change of Lox Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lox Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lox Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lox Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lox Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-14.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lox Network is the world's first blockchain mobile security network and brings a revolutionary proof-of-ownership use case to NFTs. The network, powered by the decentralized XRP Ledger for its speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Lox Network uses a three-token ecosystem consisting of LOX, SmartLOX, and SmartNFT, all relying on each other to prove you own a specific mobile phone in case it's lost, stolen, or you need to show a buyer proof of ownership before selling it. SmartNFT is an NFT representation of the user and records this data to the XRP ledger. SmartLOX is an NFT representation of a mobile device that includes the make, model, and the IMEI, also recording this data to the XRP ledger. LOX is the front-end system powering the Lox Network mobile app. Lox Network bridges these two unique NFTs by pairing them together to demonstrate the owner of the two unique NFTs is the rightful owner of the device using irrefutable, publicly verified evidence pulled from the decentralized XRP ledger. Lox Network can be used by anyone from a school student needing the phone to stay in touch with teachers and fellow students to large corporate logistics departments needing to audit and validate their mobile phone inventories. The Lox Network API can also integrate with cell service providers, insurance companies, and manufacturers alike.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Lox Network (LOX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LOX to VND
₫--
|1 LOX to AUD
A$--
|1 LOX to GBP
￡--
|1 LOX to EUR
€--
|1 LOX to USD
$--
|1 LOX to MYR
RM--
|1 LOX to TRY
₺--
|1 LOX to JPY
¥--
|1 LOX to ARS
ARS$--
|1 LOX to RUB
₽--
|1 LOX to INR
₹--
|1 LOX to IDR
Rp--
|1 LOX to KRW
₩--
|1 LOX to PHP
₱--
|1 LOX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOX to BRL
R$--
|1 LOX to CAD
C$--
|1 LOX to BDT
৳--
|1 LOX to NGN
₦--
|1 LOX to UAH
₴--
|1 LOX to VES
Bs--
|1 LOX to CLP
$--
|1 LOX to PKR
Rs--
|1 LOX to KZT
₸--
|1 LOX to THB
฿--
|1 LOX to TWD
NT$--
|1 LOX to AED
د.إ--
|1 LOX to CHF
Fr--
|1 LOX to HKD
HK$--
|1 LOX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 LOX to MXN
$--
|1 LOX to PLN
zł--
|1 LOX to RON
лв--
|1 LOX to SEK
kr--
|1 LOX to BGN
лв--
|1 LOX to HUF
Ft--
|1 LOX to CZK
Kč--
|1 LOX to KWD
د.ك--
|1 LOX to ILS
₪--