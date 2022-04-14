LUCA (LUCA) Tokenomics
ATM is a peer-to-peer staking platform that allows users to stake tokens with one another. By locking their tokens in a connection, they build their network. ATM ranks each user in this network using Google's PageRank algorithm, and determines their stake rewards from this. The reward token is LUCA.
LUCA is also the best currency to lock in a connection, as using it means that the connections will have a higher weight when rewards are calculated. Thus, LUCA is the primary token used in ATM's network, which has amassed around 3000 users and is still growing substantially.
Similar to Pancakeswap's CAKE token, LUCA is used as a reward and also as a utility token for the ATM platform, and we expect to see continued growth of both the value of LUCA and the size of the ATM community building this new form of staking social network.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUCA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUCA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
