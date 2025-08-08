Lucky Coin Price (LUCKY)
Lucky Coin (LUCKY) is currently trading at 53.82 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LUCKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LUCKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUCKY price information.
During today, the price change of Lucky Coin to USD was $ +1.11.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lucky Coin to USD was $ +44.7495916140.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lucky Coin to USD was $ +27.7942787460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lucky Coin to USD was $ +17.10749827253008.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.11
|+2.11%
|30 Days
|$ +44.7495916140
|+83.15%
|60 Days
|$ +27.7942787460
|+51.64%
|90 Days
|$ +17.10749827253008
|+46.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lucky Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+2.11%
-18.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lucky Coin is a meme and community coin built on the Avalanche blockchain. It has a very small supply of 777 total tokens, and holding different amounts of tokens currently unlocks different channels in our Discord. Holding over 1 whole token or 3 whole tokens has earned people various whitelist spots on up and coming projects. Our aim is to create a vibrant community and provide them with unique opportunities and access within web3.
