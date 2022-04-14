Lucky Coin (LUCKY) Tokenomics
Lucky Coin is a meme and community coin built on the Avalanche blockchain. It has a very small supply of 777 total tokens, and holding different amounts of tokens currently unlocks different channels in our Discord. Holding over 1 whole token or 3 whole tokens has earned people various whitelist spots on up and coming projects. Our aim is to create a vibrant community and provide them with unique opportunities and access within web3.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.