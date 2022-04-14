Lucky Dog (LUCKY) Tokenomics
Lucky Dog is a meme coin built on the Base network, inspired by the French bulldog named Lucky from Las Vegas. The project centers around the concept of luck, fun, and generosity, embodied by the "luckiest dog in the world." The primary goal of the project is to share the timeless message of "sharing is caring" with the community. Key features of the Dog include: Daily Lucky Spin: A free, no-gas-fee faucet where users can spin a wheel and win varying amounts of $LUCKY tokens. Multiple Airdrop and Giveaway Opportunities: The project offers various ways for users to receive $LUCKY tokens, including airdrops and giveaways. Community-Focused Approach: Lucky Dog Token aims to foster a strong and engaged community through its fun and generous initiatives. By combining the elements of luck, fun, and generosity, Lucky Dog Token seeks to create a positive and rewarding experience for its users.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lucky Dog (LUCKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
