Ludus Price (LUDUS)
Ludus (LUDUS) is currently trading at 0.00148223 USD with a market cap of $ 14.82K USD. LUDUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ludus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ludus to USD was $ +0.0001996873.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ludus to USD was $ -0.0014101343.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ludus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001996873
|+13.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014101343
|-95.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ludus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.20%
-7.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ludus is an AI-powered platform designed to support full-stack game development and design. The platform offers an app-suite of agentic AI tools that assist users in creating game assets, managing character behaviors, generating 3D models, and implementing advanced gameplay features such as adaptive NPC behavior and procedural content generation. Ludus provides developers—regardless of their technical background—with accessible, no-code solutions to build immersive, intelligent, and interactive game environments. The platform is powered by the $LUDUS token on the Ethereum network.
