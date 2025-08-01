What is LUDWIG (LUDWIG)

Ludwig On Sonic (LUDWIG) is your meme gateway to exploring Balancer technology on the Sonic network. The phrase "High Speed, Perfect Beets" highlights the Sonic network’s lightning-fast performance, while "Beets" refers to the DEX where our primary pools and liquidity are hosted. Ludwig brings you the nostalgic yet iconic Ludwig character, which has been the Beethoven X mascot since their launch in 2021, thanks to Vee’s artistry and their invitation to adapt their assets. LUDWIG leverages Balancer's technology by offering a 60/25/15 weighted pool paired with stS (the leading liquid staking solution on Sonic) and BEETS (the native token of the Beets). With a total supply of 25 million tokens, a team-managed multisig will oversee emissions and incentive models, delivering APR rewards to stakers and liquidity providers.

