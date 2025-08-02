LUI Price (LUI)
LUI (LUI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.27K USD. LUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LUI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUI price information.
During today, the price change of LUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.37%
-12.81%
-40.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LUI is the first adventure-based meme coin on the Sui blockchain, blending fantasy storytelling with innovative, gamified experiences. Every stage and milestone in $LUI’s market cap growth directly influences the storyline, unlocking new quests, events, and challenges. $LUI introduces a fresh and interactive way to engage with crypto by turning holders into heroes of a dynamic digital saga. This unique fusion of narrative, gamification, and meme culture offers more than just a token — It’s an epic journey shaped by the community. Our vision is embodied by LUI — Live Ur Ideal lifestyle. Join our adventure and change your life.
