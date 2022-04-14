Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lulu the Ostrich (LULU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Information Lulu The Ostrich (LULU) is a cryptocurrency token launched on the Solana-based Bags launchpad platform, with transaction fees directed to support Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Universal Ostrich Farms is a family-run establishment that has raised healthy ostriches for over 30 years and is currently engaged in legal efforts to prevent a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The token aims to raise awareness and provide financial support for the farm’s legal and operational expenses. Official Website: https://universalostrichfarms.com/ Buy LULU Now!

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lulu the Ostrich (LULU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 106.62K $ 106.62K $ 106.62K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 106.62K $ 106.62K $ 106.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00016217 $ 0.00016217 $ 0.00016217 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006237 $ 0.00006237 $ 0.00006237 Current Price: $ 0.00010662 $ 0.00010662 $ 0.00010662 Learn more about Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) price

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LULU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LULU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LULU's tokenomics, explore LULU token's live price!

