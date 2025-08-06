Lumenswap Price (LSP)
Lumenswap (LSP) is currently trading at 0.00127612 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LSP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LSP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LSP price information.
During today, the price change of Lumenswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumenswap to USD was $ +0.0001012565.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumenswap to USD was $ +0.0005838690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumenswap to USD was $ +0.0002170608418299637.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001012565
|+7.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005838690
|+45.75%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002170608418299637
|+20.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lumenswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.09%
-5.73%
-12.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lumenswap is a decentralized exchange for the Stellar network that allows you to swap and trade assets on the network using a friendly, minimal interface. Lumenswap uses Horizon to choose the best rates for a trade based on the liquidity rates and the submitted order books on the network. Lumenswap client is on the Stellar Network so it benefits from its features such as scalability and low fees. By default, all of the available assets on the Stellar Network are also available for trade on Lumenswap. You can add whichever you want to Lumenswap and convert them to each other. For better accessibility, Lumenswap supports different wallets. Currently, you can use Rabet, Freighter, Albedo, Ledger, and private keys.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Lumenswap (LSP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LSP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LSP to VND
₫33.5810978
|1 LSP to AUD
A$0.0019652248
|1 LSP to GBP
￡0.00095709
|1 LSP to EUR
€0.0010974632
|1 LSP to USD
$0.00127612
|1 LSP to MYR
RM0.0053852264
|1 LSP to TRY
₺0.0519253228
|1 LSP to JPY
¥0.18758964
|1 LSP to ARS
ARS$1.7083163216
|1 LSP to RUB
₽0.1021023612
|1 LSP to INR
₹0.1119029628
|1 LSP to IDR
Rp20.9199966528
|1 LSP to KRW
₩1.7723775456
|1 LSP to PHP
₱0.0733386164
|1 LSP to EGP
￡E.0.0618535364
|1 LSP to BRL
R$0.00701866
|1 LSP to CAD
C$0.0017482844
|1 LSP to BDT
৳0.155622834
|1 LSP to NGN
₦1.951251286
|1 LSP to UAH
₴0.053214204
|1 LSP to VES
Bs0.16079112
|1 LSP to CLP
$1.23273192
|1 LSP to PKR
Rs0.3614992736
|1 LSP to KZT
₸0.6864504704
|1 LSP to THB
฿0.0412952432
|1 LSP to TWD
NT$0.0382580776
|1 LSP to AED
د.إ0.0046833604
|1 LSP to CHF
Fr0.001020896
|1 LSP to HKD
HK$0.0100047808
|1 LSP to MAD
.د.م0.011612692
|1 LSP to MXN
$0.0238889664
|1 LSP to PLN
zł0.0047088828
|1 LSP to RON
лв0.0055894056
|1 LSP to SEK
kr0.0123400804
|1 LSP to BGN
лв0.0021438816
|1 LSP to HUF
Ft0.4386790112
|1 LSP to CZK
Kč0.0270920276
|1 LSP to KWD
د.ك0.0003892166
|1 LSP to ILS
₪0.0043898528