Lumenswap (LSP) Tokenomics
Lumenswap (LSP) Information
Lumenswap is a decentralized exchange for the Stellar network that allows you to swap and trade assets on the network using a friendly, minimal interface.
Lumenswap uses Horizon to choose the best rates for a trade based on the liquidity rates and the submitted order books on the network.
Lumenswap client is on the Stellar Network so it benefits from its features such as scalability and low fees.
By default, all of the available assets on the Stellar Network are also available for trade on Lumenswap. You can add whichever you want to Lumenswap and convert them to each other.
For better accessibility, Lumenswap supports different wallets. Currently, you can use Rabet, Freighter, Albedo, Ledger, and private keys.
Lumenswap (LSP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lumenswap (LSP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lumenswap (LSP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lumenswap (LSP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LSP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LSP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LSP's tokenomics, explore LSP token's live price!
LSP Price Prediction
Want to know where LSP might be heading? Our LSP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.