Lumenswap (LSP) Information

Lumenswap is a decentralized exchange for the Stellar network that allows you to swap and trade assets on the network using a friendly, minimal interface.

Lumenswap uses Horizon to choose the best rates for a trade based on the liquidity rates and the submitted order books on the network.

Lumenswap client is on the Stellar Network so it benefits from its features such as scalability and low fees.

By default, all of the available assets on the Stellar Network are also available for trade on Lumenswap. You can add whichever you want to Lumenswap and convert them to each other.

For better accessibility, Lumenswap supports different wallets. Currently, you can use Rabet, Freighter, Albedo, Ledger, and private keys.