Discover key insights into Lumi Finance (LUA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Lumi Finance (LUA) Information

Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features:

Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand.

Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves.

Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging.

Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme.

The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns.

Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself.

The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.