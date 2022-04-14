Lumi Finance (LUA) Tokenomics
Lumi Finance (LUA) Information
Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features:
Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand.
Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves.
Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging.
Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme.
The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns.
Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself.
The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.
Lumi Finance (LUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lumi Finance (LUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lumi Finance (LUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lumi Finance (LUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
